Controversy Over U.S.-UK Base Lease on Diego Garcia

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer for entering into a lease agreement regarding the U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

Trump expressed concern that Prime Minister Starmer is relinquishing control of a crucial strategic location. He made these comments on Truth Social, emphasizing potential threats from Iran, against which the base might be vital.

The controversy arises amid a 2025 agreement where Britain plans to transfer the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, while maintaining control of Diego Garcia's air base under a 99-year lease.

