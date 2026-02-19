Left Menu

Controversy Over U.S.-UK Base Lease on Diego Garcia

President Donald Trump criticized UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer for leasing the U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia. Trump warned of potential security risks from Iran that might require U.S. action. The 2025 agreement will see Britain transferring Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius but retaining the base lease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer for entering into a lease agreement regarding the U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

Trump expressed concern that Prime Minister Starmer is relinquishing control of a crucial strategic location. He made these comments on Truth Social, emphasizing potential threats from Iran, against which the base might be vital.

The controversy arises amid a 2025 agreement where Britain plans to transfer the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, while maintaining control of Diego Garcia's air base under a 99-year lease.

