Left Menu

Power Shift at CDC: Bhattacharya Takes Helm Amid Controversy

Jay Bhattacharya, the U.S. National Institutes of Health Director, will become acting director of the CDC amidst significant leadership upheaval driven by policy disagreements on vaccines. The CDC has faced internal disruptions, exacerbated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine stance, leading to a series of resignations and a reshuffle in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:39 IST
Power Shift at CDC: Bhattacharya Takes Helm Amid Controversy

Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is set to helm the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as its acting director, according to a statement by a Trump administration official on Wednesday. The New York Times initially reported the appointment.

This change marks a turbulent period for the CDC, following the firing of former director Susan Monarez in August after her opposition to vaccine policy changes spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's controversial anti-vaccine stance has been a flashpoint for dissent within the agency.

Amid these upheavals, Jim O'Neill, the acting CDC director, implemented significant policy shifts, including the cessation of mandatory pediatric flu and other vaccines, aligning with Kennedy's long-standing objectives. As part of a broader administrative reshuffle, Kennedy has also announced new appointments to leadership roles within the health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
2
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India
3
Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exchange Collateral

Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exc...

 India
4
Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboration

Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026