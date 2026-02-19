Power Shift at CDC: Bhattacharya Takes Helm Amid Controversy

Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is set to helm the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as its acting director, according to a statement by a Trump administration official on Wednesday. The New York Times initially reported the appointment.

This change marks a turbulent period for the CDC, following the firing of former director Susan Monarez in August after her opposition to vaccine policy changes spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's controversial anti-vaccine stance has been a flashpoint for dissent within the agency.

Amid these upheavals, Jim O'Neill, the acting CDC director, implemented significant policy shifts, including the cessation of mandatory pediatric flu and other vaccines, aligning with Kennedy's long-standing objectives. As part of a broader administrative reshuffle, Kennedy has also announced new appointments to leadership roles within the health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)