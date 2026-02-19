India's AI Ambitions: Leading Through Mass Adoption
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlights India's strategic position to lead in AI through mass adoption and public infrastructure at the AI Impact Summit. Sunak contrasts India's optimism with Western anxiety and emphasizes the need for public trust and governmental responsibility in AI deployment.
- Country:
- India
India's robust talent pool and digital infrastructure position it to lead in AI adoption globally, according to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Sunak noted the optimism in India contrasts with Western anxiety about AI's integration into society.
Sunak emphasized that AI should shift from being a niche topic to becoming a core government responsibility. He praised the creation of AI security institutes to manage technological risks. India's strategic focus is on effectively deploying AI, which was reflected in its high global ranking in AI competitiveness.
The summit, attended by global leaders and tech experts, underscored the critical role of public trust in AI. Sunak highlighted the potential for AI to transform public services, urging policymakers to bridge the confidence gap and foster public sector adoption to improve citizens' lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.
Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI: Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal at AI Impact Summit.
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.
Bill Gates' Keynote Cancellation at India AI Impact Summit: Unveiling the Controversy
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.