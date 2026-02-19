India's AI Ambitions: Leading Through Mass Adoption

India's robust talent pool and digital infrastructure position it to lead in AI adoption globally, according to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Sunak noted the optimism in India contrasts with Western anxiety about AI's integration into society.

Sunak emphasized that AI should shift from being a niche topic to becoming a core government responsibility. He praised the creation of AI security institutes to manage technological risks. India's strategic focus is on effectively deploying AI, which was reflected in its high global ranking in AI competitiveness.

The summit, attended by global leaders and tech experts, underscored the critical role of public trust in AI. Sunak highlighted the potential for AI to transform public services, urging policymakers to bridge the confidence gap and foster public sector adoption to improve citizens' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)