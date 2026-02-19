Left Menu

India's AI Ambitions: Leading Through Mass Adoption

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlights India's strategic position to lead in AI through mass adoption and public infrastructure at the AI Impact Summit. Sunak contrasts India's optimism with Western anxiety and emphasizes the need for public trust and governmental responsibility in AI deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India's robust talent pool and digital infrastructure position it to lead in AI adoption globally, according to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Sunak noted the optimism in India contrasts with Western anxiety about AI's integration into society.

Sunak emphasized that AI should shift from being a niche topic to becoming a core government responsibility. He praised the creation of AI security institutes to manage technological risks. India's strategic focus is on effectively deploying AI, which was reflected in its high global ranking in AI competitiveness.

The summit, attended by global leaders and tech experts, underscored the critical role of public trust in AI. Sunak highlighted the potential for AI to transform public services, urging policymakers to bridge the confidence gap and foster public sector adoption to improve citizens' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

