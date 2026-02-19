Mountbatten-Windsor's Fall: A Royal Scandal Unfolds

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This comes amid a barrage of allegations stemming from his connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which have long been a source of controversy and speculation.

Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest follows the release of millions of pages of Epstein-related documents by the US Justice Department. Despite his consistent denials of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, new developments have intensified the scrutiny surrounding his actions.

The revelations, including the allegation that Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information, led to the drastic decision of relinquishing his royal titles. The royal family is now grappling with the fallout as the case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)