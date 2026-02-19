Left Menu

EKKI and HOMA Strengthen Alliance with LINUS Sewage Pump Launch

EKKI Water Technologies and Germany's HOMA Pumpenfabrik have expanded their partnership by launching the LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump Range. This venture aims to provide high-performance sewage solutions tailored to Indian conditions, with significant investment from HOMA for global and emerging markets.

EKKI Water Technologies, in collaboration with Germany's HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, unveiled the LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump Range, marking an enhancement in their Indo-German partnership. The initiative addresses sewage challenges in India through advanced, specially designed pumping solutions.

The joint venture, EKKI HOMA, merges EKKI's extensive application experience with HOMA's expertise in sewage pump engineering. This collaboration aims to develop reliable, performance-oriented sewage pumping systems for Indian conditions and emerging markets, according to EKKI Group Co-CEO Kanishka Arumugam.

With an investment exceeding USD 30 million from the HOMA Group, the partnership highlights a significant commitment to improving sewage infrastructure. The newly launched LINUS pump range will cater to residential, commercial, and industrial wastewater needs, reaffirming the companies' goal of creating top-tier sewage solutions.

