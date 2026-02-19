Left Menu

Gujarat Poised to Lead India’s Manufacturing Surge by 2035

Gujarat is projected to become India's top state for manufacturing companies by 2035, as declared by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The state government is committed to creating a favorable environment for investors, focusing on 'Ease of Doing Business' and developing Smart GIDCs to foster industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:12 IST
Gujarat Poised to Lead India’s Manufacturing Surge by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a session hosted by ASSOCHAM, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced ambitious plans for the state to become India's leading manufacturing hub by 2035. Addressing industry leaders and entrepreneurs, Sanghavi pledged a supportive environment for both domestic and international investors.

Sanghavi emphasized the state's dedication to 'Ease of Doing Business', highlighting efforts to offer simple and expedient services to entrepreneurs. The recent budget prioritizes the development of 25 Smart GIDCs with modern amenities, supporting further industrial advancement.

Projects like GIFT City and Dholera SIR are poised to transform Gujarat into a global investment hub. The session reflected on enhancing public-private partnerships to align policy with enterprise goals, ensuring Gujarat's pivotal role in global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
4
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026