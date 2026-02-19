Gujarat Poised to Lead India’s Manufacturing Surge by 2035

During a session hosted by ASSOCHAM, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced ambitious plans for the state to become India's leading manufacturing hub by 2035. Addressing industry leaders and entrepreneurs, Sanghavi pledged a supportive environment for both domestic and international investors.

Sanghavi emphasized the state's dedication to 'Ease of Doing Business', highlighting efforts to offer simple and expedient services to entrepreneurs. The recent budget prioritizes the development of 25 Smart GIDCs with modern amenities, supporting further industrial advancement.

Projects like GIFT City and Dholera SIR are poised to transform Gujarat into a global investment hub. The session reflected on enhancing public-private partnerships to align policy with enterprise goals, ensuring Gujarat's pivotal role in global economic growth.

