Himachal Pradesh Toll Hike Sparks Controversy Among Private Operators

Come April 1, visitors driving into Himachal Pradesh will face steeper toll charges due to the state's revised toll policy for the upcoming fiscal year. The hikes, applicable to private vehicles from other states, range from Rs 30 to Rs 180, depending on the vehicle type.

Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicles will remain exempt from the toll, which for light motor vehicles like cars and vans now stands at Rs 170, up from Rs 70. Notably, charges for buses and trucks with up to two axles will stay at Rs 570, while fees for commercial vehicles will also see adjustments.

The decision, impacting 55 toll barriers, has sparked backlash from transport associations who argue it burdens the private transport sector. They demand a rollback, citing the impracticality of tolls on interior routes. Authorities plan online auctions for toll booths and propose multi-lane free flow barriers to ease congestion.