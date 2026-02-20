Odisha Unveils Ambitious Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Budget Focusing on Empowerment and Development

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has unveiled a comprehensive Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026-27. The budget places a significant focus on agriculture, rural development, and women's empowerment, with notable earmarks being Rs 42,492 crore for the agriculture sector and Rs 18,957 crore for women and child development initiatives.

One of the flagship new initiatives is the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana', aiming to empower girls from economically weaker sections by offering substantial financial support for education. Additionally, the 'Mission PoWaR' seeks to connect unserved habitations with essential support for power, water, and road infrastructure developments.

The budget also outlines ambitious plans to ensure piped water supply to all rural households by March 2027, supported by major financial provisions under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes. Funds have also been allotted for various cultural and historical restoration projects, while ensuring fiscal responsibility and management.