Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Ambitious Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Budget Focusing on Empowerment and Development

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presents a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, emphasizing agriculture, rural development, and women empowerment. Key allocations include Rs 42,492 crore for agriculture, Rs 18,957 crore for women and child development, and new initiatives like Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana and Mission PoWaR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:42 IST
Odisha Unveils Ambitious Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Budget Focusing on Empowerment and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has unveiled a comprehensive Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026-27. The budget places a significant focus on agriculture, rural development, and women's empowerment, with notable earmarks being Rs 42,492 crore for the agriculture sector and Rs 18,957 crore for women and child development initiatives.

One of the flagship new initiatives is the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana', aiming to empower girls from economically weaker sections by offering substantial financial support for education. Additionally, the 'Mission PoWaR' seeks to connect unserved habitations with essential support for power, water, and road infrastructure developments.

The budget also outlines ambitious plans to ensure piped water supply to all rural households by March 2027, supported by major financial provisions under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes. Funds have also been allotted for various cultural and historical restoration projects, while ensuring fiscal responsibility and management.

TRENDING

1
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
2
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India
3
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

 Italy
4
Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026