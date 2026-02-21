Left Menu

Tragedy on NH 719: Collision Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident on National Highway 719 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in four deaths and seven injuries. The collision occurred when a speeding bus hit a van. Police investigations suggest that speeding was the main cause of the accident, which temporarily disrupted highway traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident claimed four lives and left seven injured in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, early Saturday morning. The fatal collision involved a speeding bus and a van on National Highway 719, under Gohad Chauraha police jurisdiction.

Crash eyewitnesses reported the van was completely mangled, with occupants trapped inside. Immediate rescue efforts were made by local residents who notified authorities. The victims were reportedly traveling from Gwalior to Bhind when the accident happened around 2.30 am, according to SHO Manish Dhakad.

Police stated that the empty bus was returning to Gwalior after dropping off a wedding party. Preliminary investigations indicate speeding as the primary cause. The accident temporarily disrupted highway traffic, which was later cleared for regular movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

