Celebrating Love: Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's Two-Year Anniversary

Actor Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Rakul Preet Singh, sharing a heartfelt note and video on social media. The couple, who married in February 2024 in Goa, were surrounded by family and friends from the Bollywood industry. Bhagnani expressed deep gratitude for Singh's support and love.

Updated: 21-02-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:05 IST
Actor Jackky Bhagnani marked a significant milestone in his personal life on Saturday by celebrating two years since marrying fellow actor Rakul Preet Singh. The Bollywood star took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions, thanking Singh for her unwavering support over the years.

The couple were married on February 21, 2024, in Goa, in a ceremony that brought together family and industry friends. Notable guests included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Their wedding was a blend of Punjabi and Sindhi traditions, and Bhagnani shared a nostalgic video featuring highlights from the joyous occasion on his Instagram handle.

In his note, Bhagnani conveyed his profound appreciation and love for Singh, stating that the past two years together had flown by like seconds. He addressed her as his 'strength' and 'backbone,' underscoring the deep bond they share. The couple's relationship became public in 2021, and Rakul Preet Singh's latest project, 'De De Pyaar De 2,' which released in 2025, has received attention for her role alongside Ajay Devgn and Meezaan Jafri.

