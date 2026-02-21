Left Menu

Bihar's Push for Safer Roads: A Vision for Pedestrian Dignity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced measures to enhance road safety, focusing on pedestrian convenience and accident reduction in urban and rural areas. The state's 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative aims to improve citizens' ease of living through installations of zebra crossings, footbridges, and CCTV cameras, identifying accident-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster road safety, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the installation of barriers, footbridges, underpasses, and clearly marked zebra crossings across the state's crowded urban and rural areas.

The government has also ordered the identification of accident-prone zones to better address safety concerns and reduce mishaps involving fatalities and serious injuries.

These initiatives form a part of Bihar's ambitious 'Saat Nischay-3' program, aimed at making daily life easier and ensuring pedestrian dignity as the state prepares for development from 2025 to 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

