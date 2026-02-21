Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Delivery Executive Loses Life in Delhi Scooter Accident

In Tilak Nagar, Delhi, a 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shankar, was killed after a car, driven by Mohit Kumar, rammed into his electric scooter. The accident occurred early Saturday morning. The police have arrested Kumar and seized his vehicle. A case has been registered.

A tragic accident in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar claimed the life of a 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shankar, early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred when a car, driven by Mohit Kumar, collided with Shankar's electric scooter from behind.

Police received an emergency call at 3:30 am reporting the accident on Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road. Responding officers found both vehicles at the scene. Shankar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was swiftly taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver, Mohit Kumar, a Najafgarh resident and MCD contractor, was apprehended at the site, with his vehicle confiscated. A preliminary investigation suggests the car rear-ended the scooter. Actions are underway as a formal case has been lodged, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

