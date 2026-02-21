AfDB, IITA Launch $16.6m TAAT-III to Scale Climate-Smart Farming

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have signed a $16.61 million grant agreement to roll out the third phase of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT-III) programme, aiming to accelerate climate-resilient food production across Africa.

The agreement, signed on 18 February 2026 in Abuja, reinforces a strategic partnership to modernize African agriculture by scaling proven technologies, strengthening seed systems, and deepening collaboration among research institutions, governments and private sector actors.

Building on a Transformative Platform

Since its launch in 2018, TAAT has emerged as one of Africa’s most impactful agricultural innovation platforms:

Nearly 25 million farmers reached

Climate-resilient practices expanded across more than 35 million hectares

Crop yields increased by up to 69 percent

More than $4 billion in additional agricultural value generated

Working closely with CGIAR research centres and national partners, TAAT has delivered measurable productivity gains in countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

In Nigeria, under the TAAT Wheat Compact, adoption of improved heat-tolerant wheat varieties more than doubled yields — from 1.7 tons per hectare to 3.5 tons per hectare — helping reduce import dependence and strengthen food security.

Programme-supported seed system assessments also informed national reforms to expand access to certified, climate-resilient seeds.

Scaling Faster, Delivering Smarter

TAAT-III will focus on accelerating the delivery of proven technologies and embedding them into national agricultural systems.

“TAAT-III underscores the Bank’s commitment to ensuring that proven, climate-resilient agricultural technologies reach farmers faster and at scale,” said Abdul Kamara, Director General of the Bank Group’s Nigeria Country Department. “This phase strengthens the systems that deliver innovation, helping countries boost productivity and enhance resilience.”

The new phase will introduce a more sustainable, private sector-driven delivery model, aiming to:

Reinforce seed production and distribution systems

Expand partnerships with agribusinesses

Scale digital tools such as technology e-catalogues

Deploy real-time monitoring platforms

Integrate innovations into national agricultural investment strategies

Financed through the African Development Fund (ADF), the Bank’s concessional financing window, TAAT-III will target 37 low-income and vulnerable countries.

Supporting Food Security in Crisis Contexts

TAAT played a critical role in supporting the Bank’s Africa Emergency Food Production Facility, enabling rapid deployment of improved seeds and technologies during recent global food supply disruptions.

The third phase seeks to institutionalize these emergency gains into long-term, climate-smart agricultural transformation pathways.

Simeon Ehui, Director General of IITA, highlighted the programme’s science-driven approach: “TAAT-III allows us to deepen the delivery of science-based solutions that improve farmers’ yields and livelihoods. We are scaling technologies that make Africa’s food systems more resilient and competitive.”

Reaching 14 Million More Farmers

TAAT-III is expected to benefit an additional 14 million farmers, focusing on scaling high-impact technologies for staple crops, enhancing resilience to climate shocks, and strengthening national food systems.

By combining innovation, digital tools, private sector engagement and policy alignment, TAAT-III aims to fast-track agricultural transformation — positioning climate-resilient farming as a cornerstone of Africa’s food security and economic growth agenda.