Chemistry Question Paper Leak in Nagpur Uncovered
Authorities in Nagpur are probing a leak of the class 12 Chemistry question paper, which was shared on social media before the Maharashtra board exam. Alerts by invigilators led to the discovery, implicating students and a private coaching connection. Police have initiated an investigation and made arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Nagpur authorities are investigating a suspected leak of the class 12 Chemistry question paper after it surfaced on social media prior to the exam, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday when a female student's frequent bathroom visits during the exam raised suspicion, leading invigilators to confiscate her smartphone.
An analysis revealed the paper's circulation in a WhatsApp group, along with potential answers, prompting inquiries into the involvement of students and a private coaching entity. Police have registered a case and are actively probing the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
