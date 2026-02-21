Chemistry Question Paper Leak in Nagpur Uncovered

Nagpur authorities are investigating a suspected leak of the class 12 Chemistry question paper after it surfaced on social media prior to the exam, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when a female student's frequent bathroom visits during the exam raised suspicion, leading invigilators to confiscate her smartphone.

An analysis revealed the paper's circulation in a WhatsApp group, along with potential answers, prompting inquiries into the involvement of students and a private coaching entity. Police have registered a case and are actively probing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)