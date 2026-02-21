Left Menu

Remembering Eric Dane: A Legacy of Love

Jessica Capshaw pays tribute to her late 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane, who passed away from ALS at 53. Known for roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', Dane's death follows less than a year after his diagnosis. Capshaw commemorates his unique charm and love for family.

Jessica Capshaw took to social media to honor her late co-star, Eric Dane, from 'Grey's Anatomy,' who passed away at 53 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

In her poignant post, Capshaw reminisced about Dane's portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan, highlighting his character's blend of confidence, charm, and a rare, fierce love for those around him. Off-screen, Dane was known to extend this same passion and dedication to his family and friends.

Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, and despite this, his legacy continues through his memorable performances in 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Euphoria,' and his final role in 'Borderline,' which premiered in March 2025.

