Crackdown on Online Cricket Betting Racket in Nellore

In a significant law enforcement operation, Nellore district police apprehended Kushetti Venu Gopal, 23, and Bitra Venkata Ramana, 31, for their alleged roles in an online cricket betting racket. The duo, both hailing from Ramakrishna Nagar in Buchireddypalem, were reportedly enticing individuals with fraudulent investment opportunities.

Authorities revealed that the suspects manipulated victims into financing betting activities on platforms like the Radhee Exchange App (R777). Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla disclosed that more than Rs 34 lakh in cash had been confiscated, with an additional Rs 1.6 crore in bank accounts frozen, following a detailed investigation triggered by a victim's complaint.

The investigation, which began on February 19, uncovered a network of betting facilitated through digital means, with Gopal and Ramana allegedly executing roles of organizer and cash collector respectively. The arrests and subsequent seizure of technological equipment and weapons underscore the coordinated efforts to clamp down on illegal gambling operations.

