Tragic Turn: Jodhpur Wedding Ends in Double Sister Tragedy

In Jodhpur's Manai village, a family's celebration turned tragic when two sisters died of suspected poisoning on their wedding eve. Shobha and Vimla were found unresponsive hours before their marriage. Authorities are investigating the incident, awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The festive atmosphere in Manai village, Jodhpur, quickly turned somber as a family's wedding preparations were disrupted by an unforeseen tragedy. Two sisters, Shobha, 25, and Vimla, 23, were found dead on the eve of their weddings. Officials suspect they consumed a poisonous substance.

The sisters were set to celebrate their double weddings on Saturday, with festivities underway on Friday night. However, at around 4 am, their health rapidly deteriorated. Despite prompt medical attention at a private hospital in Jodhpur, both were declared dead on arrival.

Roshan Meena, ADCP (West), reported that police halted the funeral proceedings to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial findings suggest poisoning, but conclusive results await the post-mortem report. No suicide note was discovered, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding their sudden death.

