Tragic Turn: Jodhpur Wedding Ends in Double Sister Tragedy

The festive atmosphere in Manai village, Jodhpur, quickly turned somber as a family's wedding preparations were disrupted by an unforeseen tragedy. Two sisters, Shobha, 25, and Vimla, 23, were found dead on the eve of their weddings. Officials suspect they consumed a poisonous substance.

The sisters were set to celebrate their double weddings on Saturday, with festivities underway on Friday night. However, at around 4 am, their health rapidly deteriorated. Despite prompt medical attention at a private hospital in Jodhpur, both were declared dead on arrival.

Roshan Meena, ADCP (West), reported that police halted the funeral proceedings to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial findings suggest poisoning, but conclusive results await the post-mortem report. No suicide note was discovered, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding their sudden death.