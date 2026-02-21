Trump Defies Supreme Court: Tariffs Rise to 15%

In a surprising move on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to raise the global tariff rate to 15%, just a day after initially stating it would be 10%.

The decision follows a recent US Supreme Court ruling that indicated Trump's lack of emergency power to impose such tariffs unilaterally. However, the President responded by signing an executive order late Friday, allowing him to bypass Congress and implement a 10% tax on global imports.

This executive order ensures that these newly imposed tariffs could only be limited to a period of 150 days, unless Congress legislatively extends their duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)