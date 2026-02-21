Left Menu

Protest Unveiled: IYC's Bold Move at the AI Impact Summit

The Delhi Police are investigating the Indian Youth Congress's protest at the AI Impact Summit, drawing parallels to Nepal's Gen Z movement. Authorities focus on the protest's financial backing, highlighted by slogan-bearing t-shirts. Several arrests have been made, and more suspects are being pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit drew inspiration from Nepal's Gen Z movement that toppled a government, according to Delhi Police reports. Authorities are now delving into the financial origins of this protest, especially focusing on the role and source of the impactful slogan-baring t-shirts.

Investigation teams are actively conducting raids to find the printing source of these t-shirts and to identify all individuals involved in this operation. The scrutiny also extends to Indian Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib, who was interrogated for a second day, while efforts continue to arrest other protest agitators connected to the incident.

Police have already apprehended four IYC workers under charges including criminal conspiracy and obstruction of duty, among others. The protest unfolded after IYC workers, having registered online, entered the venue using QR code passes, only to later wreak havoc by removing their outerwear to reveal the slogan t-shirts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

