Traffic Advisory: Year-Long Closure on Pandit Pant Marg for Metro Development

Pandit Pant Marg, a crucial route in Delhi, will undergo a temporary closure for 12 months starting February 23, as infrastructure work for the underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station begins.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters to make use of alternative routes to accommodate the construction work. Key paths suggested include Dr. Bishambar Das Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, and Church Lane. This initiative aims to relieve traffic congestion while the metro developments are underway.

For those traveling toward ISBTs, railway stations, and airports, the advisory emphasizes early travel planning and public transport utilization to ensure timely and hassle-free journeys. Cooperation from the public is essential to mitigate the potential inconvenience caused by the road closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)