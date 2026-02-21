Left Menu

Traffic Advisory: Year-Long Closure on Pandit Pant Marg for Metro Development

Pandit Pant Marg, between GRG Circle and PM Circle, will be closed for a year starting February 23, due to the construction of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station. The Delhi Traffic Police advises commuters to use alternative routes and public transport to avoid congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:00 IST
Traffic Advisory: Year-Long Closure on Pandit Pant Marg for Metro Development
  • Country:
  • India

Pandit Pant Marg, a crucial route in Delhi, will undergo a temporary closure for 12 months starting February 23, as infrastructure work for the underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station begins.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters to make use of alternative routes to accommodate the construction work. Key paths suggested include Dr. Bishambar Das Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, and Church Lane. This initiative aims to relieve traffic congestion while the metro developments are underway.

For those traveling toward ISBTs, railway stations, and airports, the advisory emphasizes early travel planning and public transport utilization to ensure timely and hassle-free journeys. Cooperation from the public is essential to mitigate the potential inconvenience caused by the road closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s Visit

India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s...

 India
2
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

 India
3
Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

 India
4
Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026