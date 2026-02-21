Sharad Pawar's Future: Deciding His Next Rajya Sabha Move

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's future in Rajya Sabha hangs in the balance, as only he can decide his political course. Ankush Kakade, a party leader, reiterated that no retirement discussions have occurred within the party.

Amid speculations, Pawar, aged 85, might step back from active parliamentary politics following his current term, ending in April. Kakade emphasized that the decision regarding Pawar's next Rajya Sabha term rests with him alone.

The scenario is complicated by the current political alliance dynamics. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, with significant legislative support, can secure six of seven available seats, leaving the opposition with a single seat opportunity.

