Allegations of Racial Abuse: Arunachali Women Face Discrimination in Delhi

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, living in Delhi, allege racial abuse and derogatory remarks from their neighbors following a minor apartment disagreement. The incident led to police involvement but no arrests. They demand an apology for the racial slurs, highlighting persistent discrimination against Northeast communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial discrimination and abuse in Delhi, following a minor dispute over apartment maintenance.

The neighbors allegedly hurled racial slurs, escalating the confrontation to police involvement, though no arrests have been made yet.

The women demand a formal apology, drawing attention to ongoing racial prejudice against Northeastern communities in India.

