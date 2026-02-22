Allegations of Racial Abuse: Arunachali Women Face Discrimination in Delhi
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, living in Delhi, allege racial abuse and derogatory remarks from their neighbors following a minor apartment disagreement. The incident led to police involvement but no arrests. They demand an apology for the racial slurs, highlighting persistent discrimination against Northeast communities.
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racial discrimination and abuse in Delhi, following a minor dispute over apartment maintenance.
The neighbors allegedly hurled racial slurs, escalating the confrontation to police involvement, though no arrests have been made yet.
The women demand a formal apology, drawing attention to ongoing racial prejudice against Northeastern communities in India.