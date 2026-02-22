Left Menu

Greenland Rejects Trump's Hospital Ship Proposal

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen dismissed President Trump's suggestion of sending a U.S. hospital ship to Greenland, citing the territory's public healthcare system. The proposal follows recent tensions between Greenland, Denmark, and the U.S., although dialogue and cooperation remain open, as emphasized by Nielsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has firmly declined U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to dispatch a hospital ship to the territory, reaffirming Greenland's established public healthcare system where citizens receive free treatment. Nielsen's remarks were made in response to Trump's social media declaration about collaborating with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry on this initiative.

Nielsen conveyed Greenland's willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation with the U.S., urging for more direct communication rather than unexpected announcements on social media. This statement is set against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic talks between Greenland, Denmark, and the U.S., aimed at addressing tensions linked to the NATO defense alliance and U.S. interests in the Arctic.

The timing of Trump's hospital ship proposal coincides with Denmark's Joint Arctic Command's evacuation of a crew member from a U.S. submarine in Greenlandic waters. However, it remains unclear if there's a connection between the two events.

