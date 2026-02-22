Left Menu

Transforming India: Speeding Ahead with Digital and Physical Infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's digital and physical infrastructure. Inaugurating the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, he highlighted advancements like digital public infrastructure and faster connectivity, recognized globally. The projects reflect Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre's efforts to advance India's digital and physical infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the global recognition received for these initiatives, which have significantly improved citizens' ease of living.

During a gathering for the inauguration of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, Adityanath spoke on India's robust digital infrastructure serving 1.4 billion people, with nearly 20 billion monthly transactions. Health advancements like issuing over 500 million digital health IDs under the 'One Health' initiative were also highlighted.

Adityanath cited praise from international leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, asserting that Modi's leadership is pivotal to India's developmental strides, including Rs 85 lakh crore in fast-tracked infrastructure projects and reduced travel times between cities like Delhi and Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

