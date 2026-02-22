Transforming India: Speeding Ahead with Digital and Physical Infrastructure

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre's efforts to advance India's digital and physical infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the global recognition received for these initiatives, which have significantly improved citizens' ease of living.

During a gathering for the inauguration of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, Adityanath spoke on India's robust digital infrastructure serving 1.4 billion people, with nearly 20 billion monthly transactions. Health advancements like issuing over 500 million digital health IDs under the 'One Health' initiative were also highlighted.

Adityanath cited praise from international leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, asserting that Modi's leadership is pivotal to India's developmental strides, including Rs 85 lakh crore in fast-tracked infrastructure projects and reduced travel times between cities like Delhi and Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)