Transforming India: Speeding Ahead with Digital and Physical Infrastructure
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's digital and physical infrastructure. Inaugurating the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, he highlighted advancements like digital public infrastructure and faster connectivity, recognized globally. The projects reflect Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre's efforts to advance India's digital and physical infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the global recognition received for these initiatives, which have significantly improved citizens' ease of living.
During a gathering for the inauguration of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, Adityanath spoke on India's robust digital infrastructure serving 1.4 billion people, with nearly 20 billion monthly transactions. Health advancements like issuing over 500 million digital health IDs under the 'One Health' initiative were also highlighted.
Adityanath cited praise from international leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, asserting that Modi's leadership is pivotal to India's developmental strides, including Rs 85 lakh crore in fast-tracked infrastructure projects and reduced travel times between cities like Delhi and Meerut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.
Cyclothon Unites India: Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'
Farmers Rally Against India-US Trade Deal Amid Controversy
Gramin Dak Sevaks: Pillars of Rural Logistics in India
ServiceNow's Expanding AI Footprint in India