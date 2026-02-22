Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy

Madhya Pradesh will offer temple management as a university subject to enhance religious tourism and strengthen the economy. Courses will include financial, administrative, and security management of temples. Samrat Vikramaditya University leads with courses offering theoretical and practical training. Local employment rises as idols are crafted in Ujjain.

Madhya Pradesh has announced a pioneering initiative to introduce temple management as a subject at its universities, aimed at enhancing religious tourism and providing a boost to the local economy. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that universities will offer courses that cover financial, administrative, and security aspects of temple management.

Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain has taken the lead by providing diploma and postgraduate courses where students receive both theoretical and practical training from religious scholars. These initiatives are part of broader plans to develop religious corridors across 13 pilgrimage sites in the state.

In addition, the state government plans to replace fibre statues at the Shri Mahakal Lok complex with stone and metal idols inspired by ancient architectural art, crafted locally in Ujjain, thus generating employment opportunities for the community.

