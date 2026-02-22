Left Menu

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll Refund After Traffic Gridlock

Motorists caught in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to a gas tanker mishap will receive a toll refund of Rs 5.16 crore. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation announced that refunds will be credited to affected FASTag accounts following an order to suspend toll collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:31 IST
In a significant move, motorists affected by a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will receive a toll refund totaling Rs 5.16 crore. This decision follows a gas tanker mishap that led to a standstill on the route.

The tanker accident occurred on the Khopoli section of the expressway on February 3, causing a 33-hour disruption and leaving motorists stranded without essential supplies. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has since ordered the refund to the affected vehicle owners via their FASTag accounts.

The toll suspension order came too late for some, as charges had been automatically deducted. However, MSRDC is ensuring that all deducted amounts are scrutinized and refunded, aiming to resolve issues for motorists caught in this unfortunate incident.

