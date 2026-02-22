El Mencho's Downfall: Mexican Army's Victory

The Mexican army has successfully ended one of its most wanted criminal pursuits by killing Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as 'El Mencho', the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to a federal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, El Mencho was killed during a decisive military operation executed in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday. The operation was marked by substantial roadblocks and the incineration of vehicles, typical cartel maneuvers meant to deter military interventions.

The U.S. State Department had previously declared a $15 million reward for information leading to El Mencho's capture, signifying its high value target. Earlier this year, the Trump administration categorized the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization in a bid to curb its widespread influence.