Iran Extends Olive Branch in Nuclear Deal Negotiations

Iran is proposing concessions in return for the lifting of U.S. sanctions and recognition of its uranium enrichment rights. The ongoing negotiations aim to prevent a military conflict, with Iran offering to dilute its uranium stockpile and involve U.S. firms in its oil and gas sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has shown a willingness to make compromises in its nuclear agenda in exchange for the removal of U.S. sanctions and acknowledgment of its right to enrich uranium. In efforts to deter potential U.S. military action, Tehran has opened the door to significant diplomatic engagement, a senior Iranian official revealed.

Following high-stakes negotiations, Iran now proposes to ship out a part of its enriched uranium and dilute the remainder. The proposal also includes the creation of a regional enrichment consortium and potential contracts for U.S. firms within Iran's oil and gas industry. Both countries continue their dialogue amidst military build-up in the Middle East.

Despite evident divisions in the discussions, a senior official in Iran emphasizes the possibility of reaching an interim agreement. The talks aim to establish a logical timetable for sanction relief, while the U.S. ensures strict scrutiny of Iran's nuclear activities to mitigate fears of weaponization. Both nations stand at a crossroads, with diplomatic solutions still sought despite the looming threat of conflict.

