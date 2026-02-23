Left Menu

El Mencho Down: The Raid that Shook Mexico

Nemesio Oseguera, alias 'El Mencho', leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a military raid. The incident has sparked a surge of violence across Mexico. This marks a significant move in the country's battle against drug cartels, influenced by U.S. pressure for stricter action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 02:27 IST
Nemesio Oseguera, known infamously as 'El Mencho,' was killed in a military raid, Mexican officials announced. The operation forms part of Mexico's intensified campaign against drug cartels amid threats from the United States to become directly involved in curbing narcotics trafficking.

The raid occurred in Jalisco, Oseguera's power base, where intense firefight erupted. Oseguera succumbed to injuries during an air evacuation to Mexico City. This action is attributed to tight collaboration with U.S. authorities who provided critical intelligence. The raid incited widespread violence, affecting over six Mexican states.

The death of Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, is seen as a landmark success in Mexico's ongoing drug wars. Analysts predict ensuing violence reminiscent of the aftermath of past drug lord takedowns. This event led to flight cancellations by major airlines due to safety concerns in the affected areas.

