U.S.-Led Intelligence Task Force Aids in 'El Mencho' Raid

A newly established U.S.-military-led task force specializing in intelligence gathering on drug cartels played a vital role in a Mexican operation that resulted in the death of the notorious drug kingpin, 'El Mencho,' confirmed a U.S. defense official to Reuters. The Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel was discreetly launched last year, involving multiple U.S. agencies to strategically map cartel networks across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, provided no further elaboration on the intelligence shared with Mexican authorities but emphasized that the raid was primarily executed by the Mexican military. The high-stakes operation, executed in Jalisco, saw Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho,' sustaining severe injuries leading to his death during air transport.

This operation unleashed a violent backlash, including the burning of vehicles and roadblocks by armed groups across several Mexican states. Mexico's defense ministry acknowledged U.S. assistance in offering 'complementary information' during the operation.