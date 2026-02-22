U.S. Homeland Security Suspends TSA PreCheck amid Agency Shutdown
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will suspend the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs due to an agency shutdown, according to the Washington Post. The move is part of several emergency measures following Congress's failure to provide additional funding to the agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 08:41 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to suspend the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs, as reported by the Washington Post, citing a spokesperson from DHS. This suspension arises from a partial shutdown of the agency.
The department is taking these measures as part of a larger strategy to redirect staff, after Congress failed to allocate further funding over a week ago. This is among several emergency measures being implemented.
At present, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DHS Shutdown Halts PreCheck, Global Entry Programs
Mahila Congress Launches Five-Phase Protest Against Kerala Government
Kim Jong Un Charts Future Path at Workers' Party Congress
Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Shirtless Demonstration by Youth Congress