Left Menu

U.S. Homeland Security Suspends TSA PreCheck amid Agency Shutdown

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will suspend the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs due to an agency shutdown, according to the Washington Post. The move is part of several emergency measures following Congress's failure to provide additional funding to the agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 08:41 IST
U.S. Homeland Security Suspends TSA PreCheck amid Agency Shutdown

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to suspend the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs, as reported by the Washington Post, citing a spokesperson from DHS. This suspension arises from a partial shutdown of the agency.

The department is taking these measures as part of a larger strategy to redirect staff, after Congress failed to allocate further funding over a week ago. This is among several emergency measures being implemented.

At present, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026