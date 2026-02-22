U.S. Homeland Security Suspends TSA PreCheck amid Agency Shutdown

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to suspend the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs, as reported by the Washington Post, citing a spokesperson from DHS. This suspension arises from a partial shutdown of the agency.

The department is taking these measures as part of a larger strategy to redirect staff, after Congress failed to allocate further funding over a week ago. This is among several emergency measures being implemented.

At present, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report.

