Voters Gone Missing After Demolition: A Quest for Electoral Justice
The Supreme Court has directed the Lucknow district election officer to investigate complaints from 91 Akbar Nagar residents removed from electoral rolls following demolition. The affected residents lack permanent addresses, which led to their exclusion from voter lists. They are empowered to approach the High Court if denied relief.
On Monday, the Supreme Court intervened in a case involving the exclusion of 91 Akbar Nagar residents from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following a demolition in September 2023. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant has called for an investigation by the Lucknow district election officer.
The residents, represented by advocate MR Shamshad, assert their long-standing presence in Akbar Nagar, with inclusion in voter lists since 2002. After the recent demolition labeled 'illegal' by the state, they find themselves without identifiable addresses, risking disenfranchisement.
The Supreme Court emphasized the need for local factual verification, urging the district election officer to look into the matter. It also permitted the petitioners to seek redressal from the Allahabad High Court if necessary.
