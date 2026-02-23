Helmet Bank Initiative: Driving Safety Culture Among Bikers

In a novel approach to bolster safety measures for bikers, the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate has introduced a 'Helmet Bank' initiative. This program allows helmet-less riders to borrow helmets on-the-spot, fostering immediate compliance and promoting a culture of safety among two-wheeler users.

The initiative requires participants to provide basic details and return the borrowed helmet within 24 hours, after acquiring a new one. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I (Malkajgiri) K Rahul Reddy emphasized the program's intent to instill responsible riding behavior instead of relying solely on punitive actions.

Positioned at strategic traffic junctions across the Malkajgiri Zone, this initiative aims to prevent head injuries and save lives. It is part of the ongoing 'Arrive Alive' campaign by Telangana Police, which underscores the importance of helmet use for every journey, regardless of distance.

(With inputs from agencies.)