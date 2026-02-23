Wayanad Township Project Delayed: A New Home for Landslide Survivors Awaits Completion

The long-anticipated inauguration of the Wayanad township project, designed to benefit survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, has been rescheduled from February 25 to March 1, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

The statement did not provide further details, but government insiders revealed that additional time is needed to finalize critical infrastructure components crucial to the project's completion.

This scheduling change emerged shortly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had originally slated the event for February 25, promising new homes for 175 beneficiaries affected by the tragic July 2024 landslides that claimed over 200 lives and devastated numerous properties in the region.

