Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi Institutions, Prompt Evacuations

Several notable sites in Delhi, including schools and government institutions, received bomb threats via email, later determined to be false. The emails, allegedly from the Khalistan National Army, triggered evacuations and police investigations. The Delhi Police are actively tracing the email origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:42 IST
Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi Institutions, Prompt Evacuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of panic, key institutions across Delhi, such as the Delhi Secretariat and two prominent schools, faced bomb threats via email early on Monday.

The threats, later debunked as hoaxes, were allegedly sent by the Khalistan National Army and claimed imminent blasts at several locations, prompting swift evacuation and security sweeps.

Authorities, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal units, acted promptly, with investigations underway to trace the email origins, as officers assure the public of thorough security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

