Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi Institutions, Prompt Evacuations

In a wave of panic, key institutions across Delhi, such as the Delhi Secretariat and two prominent schools, faced bomb threats via email early on Monday.

The threats, later debunked as hoaxes, were allegedly sent by the Khalistan National Army and claimed imminent blasts at several locations, prompting swift evacuation and security sweeps.

Authorities, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal units, acted promptly, with investigations underway to trace the email origins, as officers assure the public of thorough security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)