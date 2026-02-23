Left Menu

Modi's Appeal to Bengal: A Promise of Change Amidst Political Turmoil

In a letter to West Bengal voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the current Mamata Banerjee regime and promised change through a 'Viksit Paschim Banga'. He highlighted issues like governance, women's safety, and employment, while opposition parties criticized the timing as election theatrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a direct appeal to West Bengal's voters through an open letter, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government and promising a transformation with 'Viksit Paschim Banga.' Modi's letter, written in Bengali, emphasized the necessity for political change, calling it 'inevitable' and urging voters to choose wisely for alignment with national development.

The letter touched upon critical issues including misgovernance, women's safety, and employment, while promising reforms such as citizenship grants for refugees via CAA. The timing of the letter, however, spurred opposition reactions. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh labeled the communication as 'theatrics,' questioning the halted funds for Bengal's development from the central government.

Despite this, the BJP continues its ground campaign with the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan,' distributing Modi's letter to Bengal households. Meanwhile, TMC and Congress leaders challenged the motivations behind the letter, debating the PM's intent and commitment to the state, highlighting ongoing development challenges under BJP rule elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

