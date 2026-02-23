Left Menu

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Gears Up for SME IPO Launch

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited is set to launch its SME IPO with a fresh issue of 55,62,000 shares. The offering is structured through a book-building process, and the shares will be listed on BSE SME. Key stakeholders include Pradeep Kumar Verma and Shalini Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:10 IST
Accord Transformer & Switchgear Gears Up for SME IPO Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, based in Mumbai, has taken a significant step towards broadening its business horizons by filing its Red Herring Prospectus. The company is preparing to launch an SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), a move that underscores its growth ambitions.

The upcoming IPO offers a fresh issue of up to 55,62,000 equity shares, each priced with a face value of ₹10, structured through a 100% book-built process. The company plans to list these shares on the BSE SME platform, enhancing its market presence.

The offering details reveal strategic allocation intentions: 50% of shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% for Non-Institutional Investors, and 35% for Individual Investors. With Pradeep Kumar Verma and Shalini Singh as promoters, the IPO is a testament to the company's evolving financial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026