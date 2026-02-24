Left Menu

Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off from Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said.

PTI | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off from Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said. The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said. All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital, one of the officials said. ''The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,'' a senior Civil Aviation official said. An inquiry has been initiated, he said. Officials of Pawan Hans, a central public sector undertaking based in Noida, could not be contacted for comments. Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat said, ''A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram.''

