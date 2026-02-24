Shillong Airport Expansion: Gateway to Megalithic Growth

The Shillong Airport is set to experience a significant expansion that will enable it to handle larger aircraft. Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar announced on Tuesday that the land acquisition process with private landowners has been concluded, and approval from the Defence Ministry is anticipated by next month.

Currently, the Shillong airport at Umroi can only accommodate ATR-72 aircraft due to its limited 1,829-meter runway. However, a master plan devised with the Airports Authority of India aims to extend the runway to 2,400 meters. This expansion necessitates an additional 22 acres, comprising both private and Defence Ministry land. The acquisition process for the private land, costing Rs 72.17 crore, has been finalized as of January 28, with ongoing transfer proceedings to the Airports Authority of India.

Furthermore, the expansion is geared towards enabling narrow-body aircraft operations, which is expected to substantially boost tourism and investment opportunities in Meghalaya. The project underscores the state's commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure, opening new avenues for economic growth, and setting a new benchmark for connectivity in the region.

