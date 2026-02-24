Seamless Connectivity: Noida Airport Partners with Mann Fleet for Mobility Solutions

Noida International Airport (NIA) has appointed Mann Fleet Partners Limited as its exclusive mobility services partner. The collaboration aims to deliver diverse and reliable ground transportation solutions, ensuring efficient connectivity to the upcoming airport.

The contract encompasses rental cars, premium pick-up and drop-off services, and shuttle operations to key regional areas such as Pari Chowk and Greater Noida West. Future routes are in the planning stages to further enhance passenger convenience.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, emphasized the importance of seamless ground transport for a world-class passenger experience, while Amrit Mann, MD of Mann Fleet Partners, highlighted the strategic goal of creating a scalable, customer-focused mobility ecosystem. The airport's expansion project, spanning 5,000 hectares upon completion, promises to revolutionize Indian aviation.