Seamless Connectivity: Noida Airport Partners with Mann Fleet for Mobility Solutions

Noida International Airport announced Mann Fleet Partners Limited as its mobility partner for comprehensive ground transportation. The partnership aims at seamless airport connectivity, offering diverse services including rental cars and shuttles, enhancing the passenger experience while supporting regional access and future growth of Indian aviation.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:02 IST
Seamless Connectivity: Noida Airport Partners with Mann Fleet for Mobility Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida International Airport (NIA) has appointed Mann Fleet Partners Limited as its exclusive mobility services partner. The collaboration aims to deliver diverse and reliable ground transportation solutions, ensuring efficient connectivity to the upcoming airport.

The contract encompasses rental cars, premium pick-up and drop-off services, and shuttle operations to key regional areas such as Pari Chowk and Greater Noida West. Future routes are in the planning stages to further enhance passenger convenience.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, emphasized the importance of seamless ground transport for a world-class passenger experience, while Amrit Mann, MD of Mann Fleet Partners, highlighted the strategic goal of creating a scalable, customer-focused mobility ecosystem. The airport's expansion project, spanning 5,000 hectares upon completion, promises to revolutionize Indian aviation.

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

