Miraculous Sea Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash Near Mayabunder

A major mishap was averted on Tuesday as a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed into the sea just 300 metres short of the Mayabunder helipad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The chopper, carrying seven individuals including two crew members, took off from Rangat before it crash-landed around 9.30 am. Miraculously, all passengers and pilots were rescued to safety.

Preliminary investigations indicate a technical malfunction may have caused the crash. Local authorities, alongside the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, are probing the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)