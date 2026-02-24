Left Menu

Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil

The Japanese yen slipped following a report suggesting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's opposition to further interest rate hikes. This, combined with new U.S. tariffs and tensions with Iran, has caused market uncertainty. Key economic shifts are closely watched, particularly in forex and trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:58 IST
Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen experienced a decline on Tuesday after reports suggested that Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, expressed concerns about further interest rate hikes to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. This development raises questions about the next potential rate increase, indicating possible friction over monetary policy.

Before the report, a majority of economists expected the Bank of Japan to raise rates to 1% by the end of June, with markets already pricing in a 70% chance of a hike by April. However, traders are now seeing a 51% likelihood of an April hike and a 65% chance by June. The yen weakened 0.92% to 156.09 per dollar.

Meanwhile, traders are also focused on new U.S. tariffs following the Supreme Court's ruling. The Trump administration aims to implement new tariffs, raising concerns among major trading partners. Additionally, geopolitical tensions with Iran add to market uncertainties as the U.S. evaluates its diplomatic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global
2
Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy

Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy

 India
3
Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

 India
4
Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026