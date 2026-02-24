Left Menu

Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case

A third suspect was arrested in connection with the racial harassment and assault of a Nagaland doctor at AIIMS-Gorakhpur. Police apprehended Aditya Rao, following the earlier arrest of two other suspects. The incident involved obscene remarks and alleged physical intimidation aimed at the victim, prompting widespread condemnation.

In a significant development, police have arrested a third suspect involved in the racial harassment and assault of a woman doctor from Nagaland, stationed at AIIMS-Gorakhpur. The accused, identified as Aditya Rao from Deoria district, joins Suraj Gupta and Amit Vishwakarma, who were apprehended earlier.

The charges stem from an incident where the doctor, a third-year resident specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology, was followed and harassed on her way back to the campus. The assailants reportedly used obscene and racially charged language, further escalating the situation by physical intimidation near AIIMS.

The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs has expressed their outrage, highlighting the trauma faced by the victim. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections, and the arrest marks a critical step in addressing this grave incident.

