Thrilling Showdown: Pakistan vs England in T20 World Cup Super 8

In a riveting encounter at the T20 World Cup Super 8, Pakistan faced off against England, finishing with a score of 164 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. An impressive innings by Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who contributed a solid 63 runs, kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

England's bowling attack showcased strategic prowess, with Liam Dawson leading the charge by taking three wickets, stifling Pakistan's batting line-up. Jofra Archer added to the pressure, securing two key wickets that held Pakistani hopes in check.

The match was a thrilling display of talent and strategy, epitomizing the intensity and excitement of T20 cricket. Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill in an electrifying showdown that captivated cricket fans around the globe.