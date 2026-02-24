Left Menu

FedEx Fights for Tariff Refund After Supreme Court Ruling

FedEx filed a lawsuit against the US government seeking a refund for tariffs paid under an emergency powers law deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The ruling, which has affected other corporations like Costco and Revlon, overturned tariffs imposed by President Trump, citing their unconstitutionality.

24-02-2026
FedEx has initiated legal action against the United States government, demanding reimbursement for tariffs it paid following the Supreme Court's declaration that the duties set by President Donald Trump were illegal. The company claims these tariffs have caused it financial harm and are seeking redress through the US Court of International Trade.

FedEx is not alone in its pursuit; major companies like Costco and Revlon are also moving to recoup costs imposed by these unconstitutional tariffs. The National Retail Federation praised the Supreme Court's decision, emphasizing the need for a smooth refund process to benefit US importers and stimulate economic growth by allowing businesses to reinvest.

President Trump expressed his discontent with the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision against his tariffs, labeling some justices as "disloyal" and accusing them of foreign influence without providing evidence. While Trump's administration had collected over USD 133 billion from these tariffs, he plans to utilize Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose new duties as a temporary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

