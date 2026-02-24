England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.
PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:31 IST
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- cricket
- T20 World Cup
- semi-final
- Pakistan
- victory
- wickets
- sport
- competition
- tournament
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence
Escalating Tensions: Militant Strikes and Diplomatic Frictions in Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Clash
Harry Brook's Century Steers England to Victory
Border Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Persistent Conflict