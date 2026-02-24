Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a POCSO case against a man after determining the accused and the victim are legally married with a child. The victim expressed a desire to stay with her husband. The court ruled that continuing the trial would disrupt the couple's family life and not serve justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:30 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against a man following his marriage to the victim and the birth of their child. The proceedings were dismissed after the court noted the couple's current legally valid marriage and the woman's wish to remain with her husband.

The case had been pending before the Special Sessions Judge in Champawat. The petitioner had sought quashing of the charge sheet and summons, citing a mutual compromise and their marriage. Justice Alok Mehr emphasized the need for compassion and practicality, preventing disruption to their family life.

This case fell under POCSO provisions as they apply when victims are minors, but the court ruled that real justice prioritized safeguarding the family unit. The decision reflects an application of inherent judicial discretion to ensure substantial justice was achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
2
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
3
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
4
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026