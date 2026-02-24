Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against a man following his marriage to the victim and the birth of their child. The proceedings were dismissed after the court noted the couple's current legally valid marriage and the woman's wish to remain with her husband.

The case had been pending before the Special Sessions Judge in Champawat. The petitioner had sought quashing of the charge sheet and summons, citing a mutual compromise and their marriage. Justice Alok Mehr emphasized the need for compassion and practicality, preventing disruption to their family life.

This case fell under POCSO provisions as they apply when victims are minors, but the court ruled that real justice prioritized safeguarding the family unit. The decision reflects an application of inherent judicial discretion to ensure substantial justice was achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)