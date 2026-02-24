Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal
A lack of reliable evidence led a special POCSO Act court to acquit four men accused of gang-raping a mentally disabled minor. Despite serious allegations, the court found that the prosecution failed to conclusively connect the accused to the crime, leading to their release.
In a surprising verdict, a special POCSO Act court has acquitted four men accused of the gang-rape of a mentally disabled girl in Sakinaka. The court cited insufficient evidence as the primary reason for the release of the accused.
Additional Sessions Judge Ashwini D Lokhande highlighted the prosecution's inability to firmly link the accused to the crime. The case, which has been in court since August 2019, saw the accused held in prison for over three years.
The court pointed out several shortcomings in the prosecution's approach, including failure to examine the victim, who had disappeared from Bihar. Despite a recorded statement by the victim, procedural lapses, such as not involving a special educator, questioned the prosecution's integrity and the case's outcome.
