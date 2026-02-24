Left Menu

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Britain dismissed Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to acquire a nuclear weapon with British and French assistance, calling it unfounded. A British government spokesperson attributed the claim to a diversion tactic by Vladimir Putin to shift focus from Russia's actions in Ukraine, asserting its falsehood.

Britain has categorically rejected Russia's recent allegation that Ukraine is attempting to develop a nuclear weapon with the support of Britain and France. The accusation has been deemed baseless by UK officials.

A spokesperson for the British government described the statement by Russia as a diversion tactic by Vladimir Putin. They emphasized that the claim has no factual basis and is an attempt to distract from ongoing Russian actions in Ukraine.

These developments come as tensions continue to mount, with diplomatic exchanges intensifying amid the ongoing conflict. The UK has reiterated its stance, asserting the peaceful nature of its support for Ukraine.

