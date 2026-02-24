Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations
Britain dismissed Russia's allegation that Ukraine plans to acquire a nuclear weapon with British and French assistance, calling it unfounded. A British government spokesperson attributed the claim to a diversion tactic by Vladimir Putin to shift focus from Russia's actions in Ukraine, asserting its falsehood.
These developments come as tensions continue to mount, with diplomatic exchanges intensifying amid the ongoing conflict. The UK has reiterated its stance, asserting the peaceful nature of its support for Ukraine.
