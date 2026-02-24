Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy

A wave of panic-driven violence swept through Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, resulting in 16 arrests connected to a deadly mob lynching incident. The chaos, fuelled by ungrounded fears of child-lifting, claimed the life of a mentally challenged man while injuring two others.

The tragic event unfolded in the Morada Police Station area when a mob, under the suspicion of child theft, fatally assaulted a man on Monday. Despite intervention by law enforcement, the victim succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli confirmed ongoing investigations, with 15 individuals detained for questioning. In a plea to the public, Guntupalli emphasized the absence of any child-stealing incidents, cautioning against vigilantism and urging the populace to report any suspicious activities to police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)